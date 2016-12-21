Assembley Speaker Comments on Juvenile Corrections Facilities

Legislators continue to weigh in on the state’s juvenile correctional facilities including Lincoln Hills here in Northern Wisconsin.

Madison-(AP) On Tuesday, State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he’d like to see a comprehensive plan on how the state handles juvenile offenders.

Vos also said yesterday that no such report can be done until ongoing investigations at Lincoln Hills are complete. The FBI has been investigating since February and Attorney General Brad Schimel said Monday that the probe he ended in April could be re-started.

Last month Governor Scott Walker said he’s open to having the state help pay for a new juvenile correction center in Milwaukee County.

Vos says he has always believed that offenders should be kept as close to home as possible. But he says Lincoln Hills could also be part of the mix.