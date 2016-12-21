Bald Eagle Nest Numbers Continue to Climb in Wisconsin

Good news for Wisconsin’s bald eagles: a record number of occupied nests were observed in spring surveys, signifying the state’s largest population since surveys started in the 1970s, according to the 2016 Bald Eagle and Osprey Survey Report [PDF] released yesterday.

The survey results continue to document the raptors’ comeback from the brink of extinction in the 1960s and 1970s, to removal from the state threatened and endangered species list in the 2000s, to healthy and growing populations today.

The aerial surveys confirmed 1,504 occupied eagle nests, 39 more nests than the previous year and compared to 108 in 1973. Twenty percent of the documented nests were located in Vilas and Oneida County alone. We’ll look a bit more at those local numbers later this week.

Osprey nests also were found in record numbers: 558 occupied osprey nests were observed in 58 of 72 (81 percent) counties, up from 542 in 2014.

Drew Feldkirchner with the DNR Natural Heritage Conservation program says, “The recovery of bald eagles in Wisconsin is a great conservation success story and one that more Wisconsin residents are seeing up close as eagles expand into new territories.”