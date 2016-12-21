North Central Health Care Agreement Approved by County Boards

Three months, three counties, three votes and one agreement will help preserve North Central Health Care going forward.

Throughout the day yesterday, the Langlade, Lincoln and Marathon County Boards each voted to approve the new agreement that would continue the tri-county consortium that dates back to the 1970’s. North Central Healthcare provides a range of mandated services including mental health, AODA and protective services.

Early this year, Marathon County considered pulling out of the agreement. In September, they voted to negotiate, with a December deadline, a new agreement with a greater emphasis on county oversight.

The principal change was the creation of a Retained County Authority Committee comprised of 2 Marathon County Board members, along with a single representative from both Langlade and Lincoln Counties.

At yesterday’s Lincoln County Board meeting supervisor Paul Gilk praised chair Bob Lee, counsel Nancy Bergstrom and administrator Randy Scholz for their work in negotiating the new deal which passed unanimously at the Lincoln County meeting.

The document experienced a relay of sorts. The Langlade County Board approved the plan in the morning. It was signed and brought to Merrill for Lincoln County approval and signatures. The resolution was moved up on the agenda so the approval could be brought before the Marathon County board last evening.