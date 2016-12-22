DoT Issues Frozen Road Declaration for Zones 1 and 2

Another sure sign that winter has arrived is Wisconsin’s frozen road law taking effect.

Yesterday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation made that declaration for several zones in northern Wisconsin. That includes zones 1 and 2, which comprise roughly the northern half of the state. The declaration went into effect at midnight.

The frozen road law allows heavier loads for trucks carrying peeled or unpeeled forest products cut crosswise (not including woodchips), and salt and sand for winter maintenance. The declaration is issued once the ground under highway pavement is frozen to a depth of at least 18-inches.

The higher weight limits do not apply to county or local roads unless authorized by the local agency having maintenance authority.

The frozen road determination for the remaining portions of the state will be made once conditions warrant.