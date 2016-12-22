Former Detective Makes Initial Appearance on Misconduct Charges

A former member of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was in court for the first time on charges she took money from the department.

Sara Welcenbach made her initial appearance in Oneida County Court, where she also waived time limits for a preliminary hearing.

Welcenbach served as a detective, overseeing the department’s drug unit. Last month she was charged with two counts of misconduct in public office. She is accused of taking approximately $2,500 from an account the agency held for utilization of undercover drug operations.

At yesterday’s appearance, special judge Douglas Fox set a $1,000 bond. Another court appearance was set for next month.