Gov. Walker Comments on Lincoln Hills

State officials continue to weigh in on Lincoln Hills in a series of year end interviews with the Associated Press. The latest to do so was Governor Scott Walker who says mistakes were made at the Irma facility.

Walker said in that interview that the mistakes have been “well outlined” but he doesn’t know whether any charges should be filed.

The FBI has been investigating a variety of allegations including abuse, child neglect and sexual assault since February.

Walker says “significant action” has been taken to improve the Department of Corrections, which oversees Lincoln Hills, since Jon Litscher took over as secretary of the Department in February.

Walker also defended criticism that he has never toured Lincoln Hills. He says he hasn’t been to any of the prisons as governor, adding “you don’t see anything different on a visit than what you’re going to hear about.”