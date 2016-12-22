Harshaw Man Receives 4 years for Attempted Child Enticement

A Harshaw man received 4 years of prison time after he was found guilty of attempted child enticement.

Nineteen year old Mark Moore was in Oneida County Court yesterday for his sentencing hearing. The charges were the result of an incident last fall involving a ten year old girl.

Last month, Moore reached a plea deal. He was found guilty of attempted child enticement and exposing himself to a child. In exchange, 3 other charges were dismissed.

At yesterday’s hearing, Judge Michael Bloom sentenced Moore to 4 years in prison and eight years of extended supervision.

Moore has been jailed since the time of his arrest. According to court records, he was credited with 412 days of time served.