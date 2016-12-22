Northbay Plaza Businesses to Move Out by Late Winter

Details continue to trickle in about the timeline for the future at Northbay plaza.

Back in June, Kwik Trip submitted a site plan for a 7,200 square foot store to be located along 4th Street where the current Northbay Plaza building is located. The new facility will result in the demolition of the current building.

While several of the former occupants have already relocated, three businesses do currently remain in the building. We’ve now learned that those leases will end as of February.

Future plans for those current businesses haven’t been formally announced, nor has a timeline for the potential construction of the new Kwik Trip facility.