Northwoods Eagle Population Remains Strong

As we told you yesterday, the state of Wisconsin has its highest number of occupied bald eagle nests in more than 50 years.

A recently released annual DNR survey showed 1,504 occupied eagle nests in the state of Wisconsin; including in all but 3 counties. A majority of those nests are in northern Wisconsin and along the Mississippi River. Hundreds are located right here in the Northwoods.

According to the survey data, 154 occupied nests were located in Vilas County, the highest total in the entire state. Right behind Vilas County was Oneida County with 147. The only other county with half that total was 79 in Burnett County.

Here in Lincoln County, the survey showed 30 occupied bald eagle nests. Price County has 25 nests, Taylor 17 and Marathon County 19.

Laura Jaskiewicz, the DNR research scientist who coordinates the survey and report says the number of occupied nests continues to rise in northern Wisconsin, the heart of eagle country due to abundant lakes and rivers.

The 2016 midwinter eagle survey showed an 87% increase in wintering eagles across the state of Wisconsin over the previous winter’s count. Jaskiewicz says the unusually mild winter enabled more eagles to stay in the state. The birds generally move south and congregate along open water such as rivers and waters near dams.