Tomahawk Salvation Army Kettle Campaign Continues Collection

With just a few days left in the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, the Tomahawk bell ringers continue to see strong numbers.

Last week, we told you that the local collection had surpassed the half way point of their $44,000 goal. Now organizer Phil Luell says that the community donations have pushed past $37,000 as of yesterday morning.

Of course the donations play a huge role locally, with 87 cents of every dollar remaining in the communities they are donated.

While the bell ringers will no longer be out after the Christmas holiday, they will continue to accept donations through the new year.