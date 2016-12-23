Lakeland Activates Solar Panel System Atop School

Last week a Northwoods High School energized one of the largest solar farms located at a Wisconsin school.

Over the course of the fall, 1,056 photovoltaic panels were installed atop the roof of Lakeland Union High School. The panels, installed by Madison-based Sunpeak will convert the sun’s rays to meet a portion of the district’s power needs.

While the project won’t come close to pulling the school off the electric grid, the panels can produce 280 kilowatts on a sunny summer day.

Not only will the system shave some dollars off of their electric bill, the solar panels provide another benefit in the classroom. Educators will be able to use this and other improvements as part of their science, technology, engineering and math or STEM curriculum.

The system went active last Thursday.