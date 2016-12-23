Like Eagles, Osprey Numbers on the Rise

Throughout the week, we have been talking about the growing eagle population in the state, but that’s not the only raptor on the comeback.

The recently released 2015 DNR Occupied Nest Survey also included positive numbers for the osprey. Overall in the state of Wisconsin, a record number 558 occupied nests were observed. That’s up from 542 in 2014. Osprey nests were also located in 58 of the state’s 72 counties.

Just like the eagle survey more than a quarter of nests are located in Vilas and Oneida County alone. In fact, Oneida County has 98 nests by itself. Vilas County has 30, Lincoln County 10, Marathon, Langlade, and Price Counties with 8 nests each.

Drew Feldkirchner, who leads the DNR Natural Heritage Conservation program said, “We’re also very pleased to see osprey numbers continue to climb and appreciate our partnership with utility companies and other partners to provide artificial nesting platforms for these birds.”

The DNR says 75 percent of Wisconsin osprey nests are built on artificial platforms erected on utility poles, cell phone towers and other tall structures.