Lincoln County Opens Portion of Zone 1 Snowmobile Trails

Snowmobile trail openings continue to push south.

Yesterday the Lincoln County Forestry, Land and Parks Department announced that a portion of the Zone 1 trails east of Tomahawk will open as of noon today.

That includes: Trails J, PL and Ty; Corridors 16, 15 north of Highway J and 17 north of J. All other trails in Zone 1 along with all of Zones 2 and 3 will remain closed. The Hiawatha in Lincoln County opened earlier this week. Oneida, Vilas and Price Counties have all previously opened their trails.

Clubs remind riders to stay off of lakes that aren’t marked as they may not be safe. When heading out, use caution as the trails are in early season form.

With the opening of a portion of Lincoln County Trails, we’ll be starting up our snowmobile trail reports starting in the noon hour today.