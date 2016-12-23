Lincoln County Sheriff Urges Safe Travel Over Holidays

In wishing residents a Merry Christmas, Lincoln County Sheriff Jeff Jaeger is also hoping for a safe holiday season.

As part of the Sheriff’s report this week, Jaeger said deputies will be out helping keep the highways safe throughout the holidays with a goal of having everyone arrive safely at their destination.

He noted that so far in 2016, more than 500 people have been killed on Wisconsin highways including two here in Lincoln County.

He says, “No one should have to find me or one of my deputies knocking on their door right before Christmas with tragic news.”

As such, Jaeger says, “By slowing down, buckling up and using a designated driver; we can all reach our destination and enjoy the holidays with our families.”