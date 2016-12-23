Raw Beef Sandwiches Can Lead to E. Coli, Salmonella

Health agencies across the state are reminding residents of the risks of a Wisconsin holiday tradition… raw ground beef sandwiches.

Whether you call it a cannibal or tiger meat sandwich, the Department of Health says that consuming raw or undercooked meat can be dangerous to your health.

Holiday consumption has lead to numerous e. coli and salmonella outbreaks in Wisconsin, most recently in 2013.

State Health Officer Karen McKeown, “We strongly discourage state residents from eating raw or undercooked ground beef. Older adults, pregnant women, children, and people with weakened immune systems are at even greater risk of illness from germs found in raw or undercooked meat.”

Symptoms of food-borne illness can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever. Contact your healthcare provider if you become ill, especially if symptoms persist for several days.