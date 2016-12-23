Tomahawk Youth Apprentice Program Continues to Grow

Earlier this week, a handful of Tomahawk High School students and local business owners gathered to celebrate their partnerships in a growing Youth Apprenticeship program here in Tomahawk.

The breakfast event was a way to reflect on the accomplishments of the partner employers and students over the year.

According to Olivia Dachel who over sees the program, THS has more than 35 students earning credits through the program this year. It’s available to second semester sophomores through seniors. The program also includes nearly 30 businesses ranging from tourism to manufacturing.

The apprenticeship are divided into pathways, each requiring a minimum of 450 hours of work in a variety of academic areas. Dachel says the majority of students earn the credit through work done outside of school during the summer, evenings, or weekends.

Dachel says students completing the program are recognized through the State of Wisconsin. She says many universities and technical colleges recognize YA certification in the application process. Depending on the pathway and college, some institutions grant credit for the student work.