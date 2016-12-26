Bear Awakens from Hibernation, Interacts with Hwy 17 Traffic

Drivers along Highway 17 in Gleason got an up close experience with nature this weekend.

On Friday afternoon, several drivers contacted the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reporting a small black bear interacting with traffic, standing on its hind legs, and looking into the windows of passing vehicles.

Rhinelander based Wild Instincts Animal Rehabilitation was able to capture the bear and it will hibernate at their facility for the remainder of the season. They’ll reevaluate the 2 year old bear this spring to ensure it wasn’t a medical issue that caused the bear to awake from his hibernation.

Other factors may have played a role including hunters, loggers or the above average temperatures.