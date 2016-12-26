City of Tomahawk Breaks Down Where Tax Dollars Go

In this year’s City of Tomahawk tax bills, City Hall has included a break down to a commonly asked question. How does the city spend my tax money?

The city tax rate of $8.54 per $1,000 and average home value of $104,000. That breaks down to about $75 per month for the average home. Of course, that total doesn’t include other taxing entities such as the school district, Nicolet College, and the state of Wisconsin.

Of those dollars going to the City, a third is put into Public Safety, which includes police, fire and the building inspector. Next on the list is a category called culture and recreation which includes parks, the library and senior center. Also in the 15% range is public works and debt service.

For those with a tax bill, they are due January 31, whether paying in full or the first in a two installment plan.