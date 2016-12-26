Lincoln County Sheriff Report

A 56 year old Tomahawk man was injured in a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning on County Road A near near County U north of Tomahawk. The deputy reported that white out conditions played a role in the rear-end crash. The driver of the second vehicle was brought to the hospital for treatment.

A Merrill woman is facing multiple charges following a disturbance in the town of Scott. Deputies located the 21 year old leaving the area. The investigation resulted in charges including disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, and bail jumping.

Deputies reported a normal Christmas holiday. One of the biggest complaints this time of year is child custody disputes. Most involved parents who did not have proper or current paperwork for holiday placement.

The number of car deer crashes has finally dropped after high numbers in recent weeks. Lincoln County drivers reported 7 deer strikes this past month. Deputies also responded to 40 vehicle slide-offs due to the weather conditions.