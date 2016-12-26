No Holiday for Fire Departments Over Christmas Weekend

A home in Mosinee was destroyed in a Christmas Day fire.

Crews responded to that fire at around 1:30 yesterday afternoon on West Otter Lake Road in Mosinee. Crews arrived to find the home fully involved.

Officials say the fire originated in the basement of the home and may have been electrical in nature. They do continue to investigate the cause.

The family of four was not home at the time of the fire, no injuries were reported in the blaze.

The Mosinee Fire Department provided most of the man power, with several surrounding agencies providing support.

According to the Red Cross, their local chapters assisted family displacements in 7 Wisconsin Counties.

——-

Several other local Fire Department’s were called out over the weekend for minor fires.

On Christmas Eve, the Merrill Fire Department was called to a South Shore Drive home for a chimney fire. Fortunately, the fire was out prior to their arrival. Firefighters removed some hot coals and advised the homeowner to have the chimney professionally cleaned.

Tomahawk crews were called out on Christmas Day for a electrical transformer on fire at South Country Court. A tree was found on the power lines and firefighters stood by to keep the area safe until Public Service arrived.