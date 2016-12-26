Northern Loggers Delaying Harvest for Improving Market

MADISON, Wis. (AP)-Some northern Wisconsin loggers are delaying timber harvests in the hopes the market will improve.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that prices for timber products have dropped over the past 8 months. Henry Schienebeck, executive director of the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association, says an oversupply of raw material on the market is leading some to consider their options.

Forrest Gibeault, an analyst with Tomahawk based forestry consulting firm Steigerwaldt Land Services, says larger mills don’t have as much need for wood since they have full inventories.

Delaying harvests has increased uncertainty for northern Wisconsin counties that aren’t paid for timber sale contracts until the wood has been harvested.

Some sawmill owners say they need the surplus of wood to help drive prices down on the material they buy from the loggers.