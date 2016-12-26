Rep. Czaja Participates in National Insurance Conference

Prior to her role in Madison, one local Representative worked in the insurance industry. Earlier this month those careers intersected.

According to her office, Mary Czaja took part in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners annual conference. The event is seen as a way to strengthen the relationship between regulators and legislators.

Czaja noted that regulation remains strong in Wisconsin in large part due to the coordination between the state insurance department and lawmakers. She called the meeting a tremendous opportunity to share experience and gain a broader perspective of the national insurance landscape.

Czaja attended sessions focused on health reform, insurance issues facing seniors and financial regulatory policy.

This was the 219th National Meeting for the NAIC.