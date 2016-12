The Tomahawk Fire Department was called out to a vehicle fire last evening east of town.

Crews were paged at just before 9pm last night for a report of a car on fire on the off ramp of Highway 51 and 86. Firefighter’s found the car fully involved at the top of the ramp.

The car is considered a total loss. Fortunately there were no injuries reported.

Crews were on the scene for less than an hour.