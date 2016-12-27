Lincoln County Illegal Tobacco Sales at 10 Percent this Summer

After a 10 percent illegal sales rate in Lincoln County, the Northwoods Tobacco-Free Coalition is reaching out to retailers with an educational effort.

Over the summer the Coalition conducted those underage tobacco sales checks in Lincoln County through the Wisconsin WINS project. The 30 random checks yielded 3 tobacco sales to minors. According to the Lincoln County Health Department, that number is down from 14% in 2015.

Last month, after compliance checks were completed, the Coalition decided to do more to help clerks lower the number of illegal sales. That includes educational cards sent to all 49 tobacco retailers in the County. The cards, titled ‘Different Designs, Same Deal’, provide easy steps to look for legal age on the new design of the Wisconsin ID cards and driver’s licenses.

Public Health Nurse Judy Sargent with the Lincoln County Health Department says, “I believe this effort is worth it.” She continued, “The illegal sale of tobacco to minors can continue to remain low if the retailers, youth and community members keep working together.”

If retailers would like to do more, smokecheck.org offers a free online training program for retailers and their employees.