Tomahawk Ben Franklin Announces Closing January 31

In an announcement on yesterday’s forum, the owner of the Tomahawk Ben Franklin announced that the store would be closing early next year.

Longtime owner John Kromm joined Gregg on the morning forum where he said the business would be closing at the end of January. Earlier this year, Kwik Trip announced that they had purchased the plaza to build a new store. Exact dates and plans for the future of the existing businesses hadn’t been finalized until recently.

Kromm had become synonymous with the Tomahawk store, owning it for 38 years and seeing it through two locations.

He explained that there had been several conversations about a relocation, but none seemed feasible at this time. In fact, he noted that those discussions continued up through this month.

Ultimately, the Ben Franklin store will be liquidating their current merchandise. The end will also be a time of reflection, Kromm noted that they have a scrap book of their many years in the community which they’ll have on display in the store.

He followed up his appearance on the Big Q forum with a similar announcement on Facebook. In less than 24 hours, the post had more than 100 comments, with even more likes and shares.

But this isn’t the last we’ll see of Kromm in the community. He’ll look to continue his always popular Ben’s Bloomers plant sales going forward. He says they’ll be right back in the plaza parking lot this spring.

Check out that conversation as a podcast for more details and reflection on Kromm’s time in the community. It’s definitely a must listen for anyone that knows John or has shopped at Ben Franklin over years.