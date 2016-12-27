Tomahawk Police Report

Officers were called to West Leather Avenue for a possible trespassing complaint. The resident noted their had been previous instances with same two individuals. The officer did not observe any new footprints in the snow, but would reach out to the those people allegedly involved.

A 59 year old with a no-drink order was located in an area tavern. A positive breath test confirmed consumption, and the man was brought to the jail for his violation.

A Tomahawk man contacted police after receiving a package from a retailer which he did not order. The purchase was made using his credit card. The man canceled his credit card and contacted the store to return the merchandise.

A reporting party called police regarding a disturbance at a nearby residence. In investigating, the officer learned that a 25 year old Schofield man had an open bond with a no drink order. The man was brought in for bail jumping.

Officers are investigating after an employee at a Tomahawk establishment reported that 2 males broke items in the business and then left. Officers are following up.