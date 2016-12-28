Fatal Snowmobile Accident in Vilas County Monday

An Illinois man has died in a snowmobile crash in Vilas County this week.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted about the accident at just before 8:30 Monday evening. The crash occurred in Arbor Vitae on Trail 6 along Vandercook Road.

Officials say the 63 year old victim was riding with a group when he apparently left the trail and struck a tree. Officials say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. They noted that the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.