New DoT Secretary Could Bring Northern Perspective

Several state legislators are anticipating that the new head of the Department of Transportation brings a northern perspective.

Yesterday Governor Scott Walker announced that Mark Gottlieb would be resigning and that Dave Ross will be taking over that position. Ross was serving as the Secretary of Safety and Professional Services, but prior to that he also served several terms as Mayor of Superior.

Yesterday, State Senator Janet Bewley and Representative Nick Milroy, who both represent the Superior area, released a joint statement commending the decision. They noted Ross has experience dealing with the unique challenges facing Northern transportation issues.

Transportation funding is expected to be a major focus in the upcoming legislative sessions with disagreement not only between, but within, parties.

Bewley and Milroy closed their statement by saying, “We look forward to working with Sec. Ross to meet the challenges ahead and ensuring that the economy and way of life north of Highway 8 are not left behind in (that) discussion.”