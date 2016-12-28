Rhinelander Finds New Chamber Executive Director

With the start of the new year comes a new leader for the Rhinelander Chamber of Commerce.

A search committee has selected Maggie Steffen as the next executive director of the Rhinelander Chamber. The Rhinelander native previously served in a similar role with the former Downtown Rhinelander Inc. Group. The statement also notes her 16 plus years of non-profit experience.

Steffen will succeed Bill Clow who resigned from the position back in October.

As the director, Steffen will oversee the interests of the more than 375 members and the many events the chamber hosts throughout the year.

Steffen is expected to begin her newest role on January 2.