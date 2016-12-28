Tomahawk Fire Dept. Responds to Car Fire for 2nd Straight Day

For the second consecutive day, the Tomahawk Fire Department was called out to a vehicle fire.

The latest call actually came at just after midnight. The car was located in a South Tomahawk Avenue business parking lot. According to their call log, the fire originated under the dash, where the plastic and wiring was melted. They concluded that the origin was likely electrical in nature.

The vehicle is considered a total loss. Fortunately no injuries were reported. Crews were on the scene for just under an hour.