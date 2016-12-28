Wiscosnin River Pro Rodeo in Merrill Claims Year-End Award

While it’s not rodeo season, our friends at the Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo took home a top award for their event held each summer in Merrill.

According to that announcement, the Merrill-based rodeo beat out 25 other associations in a 9 state area to claim the year end prize from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. This is the third time the Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo has won the ‘medium rodeo’ award in the past 7 years.

Not only does the award give the local rodeo bragging rights; it also gives them added committee purse awards for the upcoming Great Lakes Circuit.

President Bryan Bloch called it a great honor for their small organization. He noted that cowboys and association members continually comment that Merrill is one of their favorite locations.

The decision comes from voting on a number of categories, The Merrill event was highlighted for their hospitality tents which include: meals, haircuts, chiropractor and massage services, along with veterinary services for the animals. They also scored well for the festival grounds including the new seating installed this year.

It was actually a clean sweep for Wisconsin Rodeos. In addition to Merrill receiving the top spot in the medium size category; DePere claimed the small rodeo award and Spooner grabbed the top large rodeo.