Flu Cases on the Rise in Wisconsin

Flu cases are on the rise, and health officials are urging people to take precautions including the simple step of getting a flu shot.

So far in the flu season, their have been 95 influenza-associated hospitalizations statewide. That includes 8 children and 78 adults ages 50 or older.

Karen McKeown with the Health Department says, “Getting a flu shot is still one of the best ways to protect yourself and your family and friends against the flu and potential complications.”

She added “There are also many simple steps people can take now to avoid spreading the flu to family and friends, and to keep from getting it themselves, including practicing good handwashing hygiene, covering your cough, and not sharing drinking cups and straws.”