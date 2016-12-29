Local Coordinator Selected for Operation Christmas Child Africa Trip

Earlier this season we told you about Operation Christmas Child, a collection effort that gathers toys, school supplies and clothes for those in need around the globe.

Now one of the local coordinators has been selected to participate in an outreach trips to Africa. Maria Nakhla serves as the Central Wisconsin Area Coordinator of Operation Christmas Child. She announced that she has been selected as part of a team to journey to Kampala, Uganda. The teams will visit surrounding villages distributing the Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts.

The trip is coordinated by Samaritan’s Purse, a nondenominational Christian organization that provides spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world.

Nakhla says she “is excited to see how each of (the team) will grow spiritually as individuals…while also becoming more aware of the culture and needs of the people in Uganda.”

The cost of the trip is estimated at around $4,000 per person, and Samaritan’s Purse does accept donations to help pay for these efforts with any excess going towards future outreach.