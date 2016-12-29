Local Underage Tobacco Sales Down Slightly, State Levels Up

While the recent illegal tobacco sales in Lincoln County were down slightly, they remain above the state levels, which appear to be on the rise.

As we told you earlier this week, the Lincoln County illegal sales rate came in at 10 percent, down from 14 percent last year. When looking at the local numbers, small samples should be considered as a single sale can move the numbers by several percentage points.

The State Department of Health services has released statewide figures showing the 2016 illegal sales rate at 7.2% up from 6.8% last year and 6.4% in 2014.

One change in this year’s data is that it includes all tobacco products rather than just cigarettes. Lincoln County Public Health Nurse Judy Sargent says, “The fact is that a number of the tobacco products being sold in stores are highly appealing to youth.”

Other challenges retailers face include training clerks to regularly check identification cards. The Health Department notes that there are currently 3 different valid Wisconsin ID cards in circulation.