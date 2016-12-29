New Format Tomahawk Airport Calendar Drawing Later Today

Today one lucky winner will be $10,000 richer as part of a change in a long-running Tomahawk Airport fundraiser.

Earlier this year the Friends of the Tomahawk Airport or FOTA announced that they would be ending their current daily calendar format. Instead they will be holding a single, year end drawing going forward.

The drawing will have 5 prize winners overall including the $10,000 grand prize. They limited the number of tickets sold to 300 with a higher cost of $100.

At the time of the announcement, FOTA members explained that the changes would lessen expenses and work load. The changes came at the suggestion of a routine state audit.

Of course the Friends of the Airport Calendar winner announcements have been a staple of the WJJQ 7am and Noon News Hour.

The first winners will be announced today at 3pm.