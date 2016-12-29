OSHA Fines Marathon Wood Manufacturer for Violations

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has handed down a $260,000 fine to a Marathon County wood products manufacturer.

The investigation at Menzer Lumber & Supply was prompted after a worker lost a part of his finger in a workplace accident over the summer. Regional OSHA director Robert Bonack noted that workers at the lumber yard lost portions of fingers in 2 incidents in 2015 as well.

OSHA says their inspectors found multiple woodworking machines lacked adequate safeguards and workers were not properly trained to prevent contact with operating parts during set-up, servicing and maintenance.

OSHA identified three repeated and seven serious safety violations.

The Marathon-based company manufacturers hardwoods, veneers, moldings and other wood products and operates facilities in four states. They have 15 days to respond to the penalties.