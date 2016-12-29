Update on Ongoing DNR Hunter Survey

The DNR says they have nearly 7,000 hunting trips recorded in their ongoing Deer Hunter Wildlife Survey.

In the first three months of the current survey, 2,626 bucks, 8,502 does, 4,745 fawns, and 745 unknowns were reported.

The DNR says the survey allows hunters to share their enthusiasm for wildlife and assist with DNR data collection. It allows department staff to track population changes and improve management decisions, especially for species that may be hard to monitor.

Tally sheets can be filled out electronically or printed directly from the DNR website. In addition to deer, the survey also includes other critters such as badgers, bobcats, porcupines and skunks. Hunters are encouraged to record all hunting activity, even if no wildlife sightings occur.

The current survey period ends January 2017.