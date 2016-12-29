Update: Snowmobile Crash Victim Identified

Officials have now identified the individual killed in a snowmobile crash in Vilas County earlier this week.

The DNR identified the man as David Orme of East Moline, Illinois. He was 63 years old.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department said Orme was traveling in a group when he missed a turn, left the trail, and struck a tree in Arbor Vitae, Monday evening. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

With trails across the state only recently opening, the DNR noted that this was the first snowmobile related death of the 2016-17 riding season.