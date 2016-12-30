Friends of Tomahawk Airport Names $10,000 Winner

Yesterday the Friends of the Tomahawk Airport handed out nearly $15,000 in their new calendar fundraiser.

Earlier this year, FOTA announced they would be ending their familiar daily calendar drawing, instead having an annual big money drawing. They explained that the change would lessen expense and work load.

Over the past few months, members sold the 300 available $100 tickets. Yesterday afternoon they selected 5 winners.

The Grand Prize winner of $10,000 was Frank Higgins of Rio, Wisconsin. The second place, $1,500 winner was Chuck Lester of Illinois. Then a trio of Tomahawk residents claimed the three remaining prizes, Lance Herman-$1,000, Robert Richie-$750 and Micha Seward $500.