Newbold Opens Snowshoe, Hiking Trails for Winter

As the winter progresses, more outdoor recreation becomes available to outdoor enthusiasts.

The latest to do so is the Town of Newbold, who will officially open their Newbold Outdoor Recreation Area snowshoe and hiking trail today.

The 1.4 mile marked trail includes a mix of open and wooded areas to capture that Northern Wisconsin experience.

The recreation area is located on Ole Lake Road off of Highway 47, seven miles northwest of Rhinelander.

According to the announcement, the outdoor recreation area will also be the future site of an eighteen-hole disc golf course anticipated to open in the Fall of 2017.