Northwoods Unemployment Estimates Up Slightly in November

Continuing an up and down trend recently, the local unemployment estimates were back on the upswing last month.

That’s according to data recently released by the Department of Workforce Development. Statewide it was a mixed bag when comparing October to November. About of a third of counties improved, a handful remained the same, and the rest showed an increase.

Here in Lincoln County, that estimate was up a tenth of a percent in November coming in at 3.8%. The Oneida County estimate was up a half percent, settling at 4.3%. And in Vilas County climbed from 4.2 to 4.9 percent.

Each of the Northwoods Counties were still improved around a percentage point from November of last year.

Though not a direct comparison due to seasonal adjustments, the state rate was at 3.6%.