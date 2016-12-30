Oneida County Exploring Dismissing Detective Facing Misconduct Charges

Oneida County is moving towards dismissing a Sheriff’s detective who is accused of taking money utilized in undercover drug investigations.

Last month, Sara Welcenbach was charged in Oneida County Court with two counts of misconduct in public office. She allegedly took $1,700 from a department fund set aside to use in drug investigations.

Welcenbach has been on unpaid leave since late in 2014. Earlier this week, the Oneida County Civil Services Committee recommended her termination on 8 grounds including commission of a crime, willful neglect of duty and conduct unbecoming an officer.

The next step is for the recommendation to go to the Oneida County Law Enforcement Grievance Committee for a final decision.