Plan Ahead for Safe New Years Celebrations

Law enforcement agencies are reminding New Year’s revelers to celebrate responsibly this weekend.

That includes designating a driver before heading out for any New Year’s gatherings. The Department of Transportation notes that there were two traffic fatalities over the New Year’s weekend last year.

They note that some taverns and restaurants provide patrons with transportation such as the Tavern League’s SafeRide program. The DoT Zero in Wisconsin App also includes a Find-a-Ride feature as well.

Also of note, law enforcement agencies across the state are continuing their annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled over campaign that started earlier this month.