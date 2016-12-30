STAR Splash Returns this Weekend

While the format and cause have changed over the years, one thing remains the same here in Tomahawk; a group of residents will plunge into the icy waters of Lake Mohawksin on New Year’s Day.

Sunday will be the 12th year for the fundraising leap into the icy waters. Now called the STAR Splash, the proceeds will be going to the STAR Foundation which serves as an umbrella which funds many local projects and organizations in the Tomahawk Community.

The event was organized in Tomahawk by Chad Grube, owner of the Happy Snapper back in 2006. Since that time they have raised tens of thousands of dollars for various organizations, both local and national. Grube joined Jeff on the Morning Forum earlier in the week to talk about the event and its history.



As for Sunday’s STAR Splash, they’ll have plenty of activities going on through the day. The jump is planned for the 1pm hour.