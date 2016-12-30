Tomahawk Police Report

Officers are investigating a hit and run in a business parking lot on North 4th Street. The reporting party was inside and did not see the collision. The officer noted damage to the woman’s front bumper.

Late Tuesday night, officers were called to a West Leather Avenue home for a disturbance. The reporting party said that they initially contacted a neighbor about his loud music. They said he became aggressive and disruptive outside their home. After the officer spoke with those involved, the 58 year old was taken into custody for disorderly conduct.

Early Thursday morning, at just before midnight, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Somo Avenue for speeding. The officer says the driver initially failed to stop, pulling into a drive way about a mile later. He is being cited for speeding, fleeing an officer and operating after revocation.