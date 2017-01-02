Mild Temps for 2017 STAR Splash

A group of Tomahawk residents welcomed 2017 with a quick dip in Lake Mohawksin.

Yesterday afternoon was the 12th year for the event, now known as the STAR Splash. Over the years, the plunge has had various beneficiaries, raising tens of thousands of dollars for charities and organizations. Proceeds from the fundraising plunge now go to the Tomahawk STAR Foundation, which, in turn, provides grants to various Tomahawk groups and organizations.

The event was once again hosted at the Happy Snapper, organized by owner Chad Grube. Compared to recent years, it was a relatively mild day, with temperatures in the 20’s during the afternoon.

While we still await the fundraising totals from yesterday. This year’s event does with an added bonus. An anonymous donor pledged to double all donations up to $10,000.