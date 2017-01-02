Rhinelander Chamber Begins 2017 with New Director

As we enter a new year in 2017, the Rhinelander Chamber of Commerce will enter with new leadership.

As we briefly told you last week, the Chamber announced that Maggie Steffen would be taking over as the new Executive Director of the Rhinelander Chamber. She is expected to begin her duties today.

She takes over for Bill Clow, who stepped down this fall. Chamber president Eric Britton had been filling in on an interim basis since.

In naming Steffen the new director, Britton and the search committee referenced her relationships with the community, local government and area business members, saying that her being a local is a bonus.

He says, “Maggie is a progressive thinker, and with her knowledge of current and future goals for the Chamber and its members, we are confident that she will help the Chamber to continue to evolve.”

Steffen says,, “2016 has been an interesting year, on so many different levels. The possibilities for 2017 are exciting and I am ready to embrace the future with the Rhinelander Chamber Staff, Board of Directors and Members.”