Rhinelander Students Return to Class after Whooping Cough

Students in Rhinelander will return to class after an extended winter break due to a pertussis outbreak, which health officials hope have subsided.

Officials made the decision to cancel classes the week of December 19th due to several cases of whooping cough in the school. The cancellation came a few days after the Oneida County Health Department sent out a notice about an increase in the cases diagnosed countywide.

According to an update from the Oneida County Health Department late last week, new cases seem to have slowed. As of last Thursday, the Oneida and Vilas County Health Departments combined to identified 39 confirmed cases, 29 probable and 98 suspect cases of pertussis within the two counties.

OCHD registered nurse Rob Deede thanked the community partners and said, “It is through these efforts, as a community, that we will be able to help prevent further spread of illness, treat the ill, and keep the healthy well.”