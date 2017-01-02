Woman Avoids Injury in Lincoln County Rollover

A woman avoided injury after a single vehicle rollover near Merrill over the weekend.

That accident happened Friday evening at shortly after 10pm on Highway 17 north of County Road G. Upon arrival responders found the vehicle on its side and the driver trapped inside.

The report notes that the driver did not sustain any injuries, but the vehicle had to be stabilized to remove the woman from the wreck. Once the vehicle was righted, the woman was able to exit the vehicle.

She was evaluated on the scene.