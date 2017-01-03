ATV Breaks Through on Mohawksin, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

A reminder to please use caution when heading out on to the ice with vehicles, ATV’s and snowmobiles.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to an individual who broke through ice of Lake Mohawksin last week on an ATV. According to the Sheriff’s Report, the situation happened by the Red Cloud Landing.

The man was OK and officials said a tow company was able to remove the ATV the following day.

Sheriff’s Report

A 23 year old Michigan man was arrested Wednesday after deputies investigated a disturbance in the Town of Schley. At just after 6pm, a caller reported the incident occurring in a vehicle. While deputies investigated, the man allegedly resisted and made threats to kill the deputies. The man was held on counts of disorderly conduct, resisting, and threatening harm to a law enforcement officer.

A 36 year old Merrill man was arrested early Thursday on a disorderly conduct charge. Deputies were called to an establishment in the Town of Merrill at just after midnight for that complaint.

The number of car deer crashes remains in the mid-single digits. There were 6 accidents reported on Lincoln County roadways last week.